NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (31 December 2017)

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 168,081 families / 769,613 persons are affected in 1,151 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

  2. Of which, a total of 17,302 families / 84,860 persons are currently being served inside 90 evacuation centers (ECs) and 5,964 families / 29,269 persons outside the evacuation center.

Note: The decrease in the number of barangays under the affected population is due to the ongoing validation of concerned DSWD Field Office.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #20 on TV V1NTA, 31 December 2017, 5:00 AM

B. Casualties (TAB B)

  1. A total of one (1) dead, eighteen (18) injured and thirteen (13) missing persons were confirmed in Region IX, CARAGA, and ARMM.

  2. FOR VALIDATION: 163 persons were reported dead (64 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 163 persons missing.

