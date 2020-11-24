NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 24 November 2020, 8:00 AM

(Excerpt)

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 1,001,364 families or 4,100,309 persons in 6,648 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 33,924 families / 138,239 persons are being served inside 641 evacuation centers while 18,561 families / 80,787 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 26