16 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 AM, 16 September 2018 - 12:00 NN, 16 September 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

16 September 2018, 5:00 AM

TYPHOON "OMPONG" HAS MAINTAINED ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE GENERALLY WEST NORTHWESTWARD TOWARDS SOUTHERN CHINA.

  • The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the typhoon will bring occasional gusty winds and scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, !locos Region, Batangas, Bataan and Zambales . Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.

  • Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

  • TCWSs elsewhere are now lifted.

Location of eveicenter: At 4:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon "OMPONG" was located based on all available data at 480 km West Northwest of Laoag City, !locos Norte (OUTSIDE PAR) (20.1 °N, 116,5 °E )

Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 145 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph

Movement: Moving West Northwest at 25 kph

Forecast Position:

  • 24 Hour (Tomorrow morning): 1,215 km West of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (22.1°N, 110.4°E)

