NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "BISING" (I.N. SURIGAE), 2 May 2021, 8:00 AM

Excerpt

B. Affected Population (TAB B)

A total of 107,762 families or 450,195 persons were affected in 1,194 barangays in Regions Il, V, VIII, and CARAGA. All evacuees had returned home.

Source: DSWD

C. Casualties

A total of 6 dead and 20 injured persons were reported in Regions V, VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA. Of which, 3 dead and 20 injured persons were confirmed in Regions V, VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA.