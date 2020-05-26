NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Ambo" (I.N. "VONGFONG"), 26 May 2020, 12:00 NN

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 10 May 2020, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) being monitored east of Mindanao has developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “AMBO”.

By evening of 12 May 2020, "AMBO" intensified into a Tropical Storm (1S) with international name "VONGFONG".

In the afternoon of 13 May 2020, it intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS). Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in Sorsogon, Ticao Island, Catanduanes, Albay, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar. By evening, "AMBO" rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY). TCWS No. 2 was raised in Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and northern portion of Samar.

On 14 May 2020, 5:00 AM, TCWS No. 3 was raised in Northern Samar, the northern | portion of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar.

By 15 May 2020, "AMBO" weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm. Subsequently, it weakened into a Tropical Depression by evening of 16 May 2020 and in the afternoon of 17 May 2020, "AMBO" weakened into an LPA.

"AMBO" has made seven (7) landfalls: