NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 31 August 2019, 6:00 PM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 31 Aug 2019 — View Original
I. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
- A total of 25,364. families / 106,883 persons were affected in 345 in Regions I, II, Ill, and CAR, of which, 108 families / 326 are being served inside 8 Evacuation Centers and 67 families / 216 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows: