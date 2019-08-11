NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 11 August 2019, 6:00 AM

IIocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.