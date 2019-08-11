NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon, 11 August 2019, 6:00 AM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
11 August 2019
Synopsis
- Southwest Monsoon affecting the Luzon and Visayas.
Active Tropical Cyclone Outside PAR as of 3:00 AM.
TYPHOON "KROSA" (1910)
Location: 1,945 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (22.7°N, 140.6°E)
Maximum sustained winds: 120 km/h near the center
Gustiness: Up to 175 km/h
Movement: Northwest slowly
Forecast Weather Condition
IIocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.
II. EFFECTS
A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)
A total of 22 incidents (flooding, soil erosion, vehicular accident, washed-out bridge, tornado, maritime incident, landslide, water-related activities, and collapsed riprap) were reported in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR.