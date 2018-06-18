18 Jun 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 14 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "Domeng" and TD "Ester" for the period of 8:00AM - 8:00PM, 17 June 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

June 17, 2018

Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)

  1. A total of thirteen (14) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning, collapsed structure, and rock fall) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, NCR and CAR.

B. Affected Population

  1. A total of 3,547 families / 13,263 persons were affected in Regions III and CAR:

