NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 14 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 02 May 2019, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 02 May 2019 — View Original
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES (TAB A)
- A total of eighteen (18) dead, 256 injured, and three (3) missing persons were reported in Regions Ill and NCR. Of which, 183 injured persons were validated by DOH.
B. AFFECTED POPULATION
A total of 3,630 families / 18,086 persons were affected in 41 Barangays in Region Ill.
Of which, a total of 696 families/ 2,979 persons are being served inside 3 ECs and 951 families/ 4,756 persons outside ECs.