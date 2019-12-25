NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 13 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 23 December, 6:00 PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 81,629 families / 373,999 persons (previous report: 53,983 families / 243,/65 persons) were affected in 203 barangays (previous report: 171 barangays) in Regions XI and XII.

Of which, a total of 7,873 families/ 36,701 persons (previous report: 7,413 families/ 35,249 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 57 evacuation centers (previous report: 52 evacuation centers) while 21,600 families / 94,201 persons (previous report: 8,047 families / 36,001 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.07 on the Ms 6.9 EQ in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 22 December 2019, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing assessment and validation.

B. Casualties

A total of 13 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing (previous report: 11 dead and 209 injured) were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.

Sources: OCDROs XI and XII**

*Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.