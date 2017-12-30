NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (30 December 2017)

(excerpt)

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 161,628 families / 767,994 persons are affected in 1,131 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA". Of which, a total of 18,289 families / 89,611 persons are currently being served inside 99 evacuation centers (ECs) and 4,555 families / 22,507 persons outside the evacuation center.

Note: The decrease in the number of barangays under the affected population is due to the ongoing validation of concerned DSWD Field Office.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on TV V1NTA, 30 December 2017, 2:00 AM

B. Casualties (TAB B)