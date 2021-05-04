Philippines
NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "BISING" (I.N. SURIGAE), 1 May 2021, 8:00 AM
Excerpt
B. Affected Population (TAB B)
A total of 107,739 families or 450,070 persons were affected in 1,193 barangays in Regions Il, V, VIII, and CARAGA. All evacuees had returned home.
Source: DSWD
C. Casualties
A total of 6 dead and 20 injured persons were reported in Regions V, VII, VIII, XI, and CARAGA. Of which, 3 dead and 20 injured persons were confirmed in Regions V, VII, VI, XI, and CARAGA.