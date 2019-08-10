NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TY "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA), 10 August 2019, 6:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

10 August 2019

Synopsis

• Southwest Monsoon affecting the whole country.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside PAR as of 3:00 AM.

TYPHOON "LEKIMA" (1909)

TYPHOON "KROSA" (1910)

Forecast Weather Condition

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience monsoon rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains.

The rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.