NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TY "HANNA" (I.N. LEKIMA), 10 August 2019, 6:00 AM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
10 August 2019
Synopsis
• Southwest Monsoon affecting the whole country.
Active Tropical Cyclone Outside PAR as of 3:00 AM.
TYPHOON "LEKIMA" (1909)
Location: 875 km North of Extreme Northern Luzon (28.1°N, 121.4°E)
Maximum sustained winds: 155 km/h near the center
Gustiness: Up to 255 km/h
Movement: North Northwest at 15 km/h
TYPHOON "KROSA" (1910)
Location: 2,025km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (22.3°N, 141.4°E)
Maximum sustained winds: 130 km/h near the center
Gustiness: Up to 160 km/h
Movement: Almost stationary
Forecast Weather Condition
Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience monsoon rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains.
The rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.
Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.