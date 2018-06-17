NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "Domeng" and TD "Ester" for the period of 8:00PM 15 June - 8:00AM, 16 June 2018
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 16 Jun 2018 — View Original
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
June 16, 2018
Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.
II. EFFECTS
A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)
- A total of thirteen (13) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning, collapsed structure, and rock fall) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, NCR and CAR.
B. Affected Population
- A total of 329 families 11,287 persons were affected in Regions III and CAR: