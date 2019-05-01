NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 13 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 01 May 2019, 6:00 AM

II. EFFECTS

A. CASUALTIES (TAB A)

A total of eighteen (18) dead, 256 injured, and three (3) missing persons were reported in Regions Ill and NCR. Of which, 177 injured persons were validated by DOH.

B. AFFECTED POPULATION

• A total of 3,630 families / 17,410 persons were affected in 41 Barangays in Region Ill.

• Of which, a total of 696 families/2,979 persons are being served inside 3 ECs and 951 families/ 4,756 persons outside ECs.