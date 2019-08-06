NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 13 re Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 05 August 2019, 8:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
Two (2) moderate-sized earthquakes with Magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 occurred on 27 July 2019, 4:16 AM and 7:37 AM respectively, with epicenters located northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at shallow focal depths. These were felt at varying intensities in the province of Batanes. Parameters of these events are summarized below:
As of 05 August 2019, 6:00 AM, a total of 378 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 75 were plotted and 36were felt, ranging from 1.2 to 5.9 Magnitude and Intensity of Il to VII.
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES
A total of nine (9) dead and sixty-four (64) injured persons were reported in Itbayat, Batanes. Details on reported dead persons have been confirmed by the Management of the Dead and Missing Persons Cluster.
B. Affected Population
A total of 1,025 families / 2,968 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in five (5) barangays in Itbayat. Of which, a total of 72 families / 261 persons are currently staying at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes.
The decrease in the number of affected families/persons staying in the designated EC is due to the residents returning to their respective residences.
No Significant Update