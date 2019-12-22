22 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 12 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 22 December, 6:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Dec 2019
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

  • As of 21 December 2019, 10:00 PM, a total of 1,048 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 478 were plotted while 101 were felt.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 53,983 families 1243,765 persons (previous report: 31,988 families / 137,271 persons) were affected in 171 barangays (previous report: 123 barangays) in Regions XI and XII.

• Of which, a total of 7,413 families/ 35,249 persons (previous report: 4,368 families/ 21,457 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 52 evacuation centers (previous report: 31 evacuation centers) while 8,047 families / 36,001 persons (previous report: 4,566 families / 18,986 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No,06 on the Ms 6.9 EQ in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 21 December 2019, 6:00 PM
Note: Ongoing assessment and validation,

