NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures for Super Typhoon "Rolly" (I.N. Goni), 11 November 2020, 08:00 AM

Excerpt

ll. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)

A total of 522,600 families or 2,030,130 persons were affected in Regions Il, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, CAR, and NCR. Of which, 20,398 families or 82,980 persons are served inside and outside evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 178 COVID patients and 417 medical/support staff in 11 mega and local quarantine / testing facilities were evacuated.

Sources: OCDROs