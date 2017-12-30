NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (29 December 2017)
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 152,382 families / 720,201 persons are affected in 1,111 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".
Of which, a total of 21,884 families / 106,758 persons are currently being served inside 192 evacuation centers (ECs) and 5,303 families / 26,192 persons outside the evacuation center.
Note: The decrease in the number of affected population is due to the ongoing validation of concerned DSWD Field Office.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on TV V1NTA, 29 December 2017, 2:00 AM
B. Casualties (TAB B)
A total of one (1) dead, eight (8) missing persons were confirmed in Region IX, CARAGA, and ARMM.
FOR VALIDATION: 163 persons were reported dead (64 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 168 persons missing.