NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (29 December 2017)

A total of 152,382 families / 720,201 persons are affected in 1,111 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".

Of which, a total of 21,884 families / 106,758 persons are currently being served inside 192 evacuation centers (ECs) and 5,303 families / 26,192 persons outside the evacuation center.