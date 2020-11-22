NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 22 November 2020, 8:00 AM

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. INCIDENTS MONITORED (TAB A)

A total of 309 incidents were monitored in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, CAR, and NCR:

B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)

A total of 932,467 families or 3,830,602 persons in 6,321 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 34,328 families / 139,866 persons are being served inside 723 evacuation centers while 12,829 families / 46,848 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 22

C. CASUALTIES

A total of 73 dead, 68 injured, and 19 missing persons were reported in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, CAR, and NCR.

Source: DILG MDM, OCDROs

Note: Subject for further validation and verification.