Philippines
NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "Ulysses" (I.N. Vamco), 22 November 2020, 8:00 AM
II. EFFECTS
A. INCIDENTS MONITORED (TAB A)
A total of 309 incidents were monitored in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, CAR, and NCR:
B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)
A total of 932,467 families or 3,830,602 persons in 6,321 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR were affected. Of which, 34,328 families / 139,866 persons are being served inside 723 evacuation centers while 12,829 families / 46,848 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.
Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 22
C. CASUALTIES
A total of 73 dead, 68 injured, and 19 missing persons were reported in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, CAR, and NCR.
Source: DILG MDM, OCDROs
Note: Subject for further validation and verification.