NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 15 September 2018 - 12:00 AM, 16 September 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

15 September 2018, 11:00 PM

TYPHOON "OMPONG" HAS SLIGHTLY WEAKENED AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

• TY "OMPONG" has exited the PAR at 9:00 PM (15 September).

• The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the typhoon will bring scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Western Visayas and MIMAROPA. Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.

• Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas with TCWS and the seaboards of Luzon and of Visayas.

• TCWSs elsewhere are now lowered.

Location of eye/center At 10:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon "OMPONG" was located based on all available data at 395 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (OUTSIDE PAR) (19.5 °N, 117.7 °E)

Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 145 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph

Movement: Moving West Northwest at 25 kph