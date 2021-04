NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "BISING" (I.N. SURIGAE), 28 April 2021, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

12 April 2021

At 11:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) East of Mindanao had developed into Tropical Depression. The Tropical Depression was forecasted to move northwestward until the following day before slowing down to almost stationary status on Wednesday. It was also forecasted to accelerate west-northwestward and enter the PAR on Friday or Saturday.

13 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, the Tropical Depression East of Mindanao slightly accelerated while maintaining its strength. The center of the Tropical Depression was estimated based on all available data at 1,475 km East of Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of 45km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h. The tropical cyclone was forecasted to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

14 April 2021

At 5:00 AM, the Tropical Depression outside PAR east of Mindanao intensified into a Tropical Storm with the International Name “SURIGAE”. It was forecasted to continuously intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach the typhoon category by Friday. SURIGAE remained less likely to directly affect the country over the next three days.

Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the storm, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the aforementioned areas over the weekend (17-18 April) until Monday (19 April).

15 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, "SURIGAE" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm as it moved westward. It was forecasted to reach the typhoon category in the next 36 hours and may continuously intensify.

16 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, "BISING" entered the PAR and intensified into a Typhoon (TY). At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was estimated based on all available data at 790 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (09.5°N, 132.7°E) with maximum | sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

17 April 2021

TY "BISING"™ continues to rapidly intensify while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea. At 4:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 705 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 775 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte (10.3°N, 131.9°E). Moving West Northwestward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to | 215 km/h. “BISING" rapidly intensifies while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Samar Island. At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 395 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (12.2°N, 129.0°E),

18 April 2021

TY "BISING" slightly decelerated over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Samar while maintaining its strength. At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 400 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 470 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (12.8°N, 128.3°E). Moving Northwestward at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

At 11:00 PM, TY "BISING" slightly weakened and moved slowly over the Philippine sea east of Catanduanes.

19 April 2021

TY “BISING" turned north northwestward while maintaining its strength. At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of TY "BISING" was located based on all available data at 250 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (14.1°N, 126.5°E). Moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h with Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h. |

20 April 2021

TY “BISING" further weakened as it continued to move slowly northward.

At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of TY "BISING" was located based on all available data at 505 km East of Infanta, Quezon.

At 11:00 PM, Typhoon "BISING” maintained its strength and was over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Aurora.

21 April 2021

TY “BISING" moved north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of mainland | Cagayan Valley.

At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of TY "BISING" was located based on all available data at 395 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. At 11:00 PM, Typhoon "BISING" maintained its strength and was over the-Philippine Sea east of Babuyan Islands.

22 April 2021

TY “BISING" weakened while decelerating over the Philippine Sea east of Babuyan Islands.

At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of TY "BISING" was located based on all available data at 350 km East of Calayan, Cagayan.

At 11:00 PM, TY "BISING" accelerated while moving-northeastward away from the landmass of Luzon.

All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals were lifted. |

23 April 2021

TY “BISING” weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm.

At 4:00 PM, the center of OTS “BISING’ was estimated based on all available data at 825 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes.

At 11:00 PM, it further weakened as it slowed down over the Philippine Sea south of Okinawa Island.

24 April 2021

“BISING” weakens into a Tropical Storm. At 4:00 PM, the center of TS “BISING” was estimated based on all available data at 1,080 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon. At 11:00 PM, it further weakened as it continued to approach the northeastern Limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

25 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, “BISING” transitions into an extratropical cyclone and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).