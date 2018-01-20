NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "Agaton" as of 8:00 AM (20 January 2018)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population: (TAB A)
A total of 18,547 families / 83,908 persons were affected in 267 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, X and CARAGA due to TD "AGATON".
Of which, 303 families / 1,198 persons are currently being served inside 10 evacuation centres and 86 families / 280 persons outside the evacuation center.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 12, as of 17 January 2018, 6AM
B. Casualties
- A total of three (3) dead and nine (9) injured were reported in Regions VI and VII: