NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "Domeng" and TD "Ester" for the period of 8:00AM - 8:00PM, 15 June 2018
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
June 15, 2018
As of 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "ESTER" was estimated based on all available data at 295km North of Basco, Batanes (23.1°N, 122.2 °E) with maximum winds of 60 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Moving East Northeast at 25 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.
TD ESTER is expected to exit the PAR between tonight and tomorrow morning. NO TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL.
II. EFFECTS
A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)
- A total of twelve (12) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning and collapsed structure) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, NCR and CAR.
B. Affected Population
- A total of 100 families / 393 persons were affected in Regions III and CAR: