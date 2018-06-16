16 Jun 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "Domeng" and TD "Ester" for the period of 8:00AM - 8:00PM, 15 June 2018

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (477.11 KB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

June 15, 2018

As of 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "ESTER" was estimated based on all available data at 295km North of Basco, Batanes (23.1°N, 122.2 °E) with maximum winds of 60 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Moving East Northeast at 25 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

TD ESTER is expected to exit the PAR between tonight and tomorrow morning. NO TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)

  1. A total of twelve (12) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning and collapsed structure) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, NCR and CAR.

B. Affected Population

  1. A total of 100 families / 393 persons were affected in Regions III and CAR:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.