(Excerpt)

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 68,897 families or 256,186 persons were affected in 556 barangays in Regions V, VIII, X, Xl and CARAGA. Of which, 69 families or 322 persons are currently taking temporary shelter inside 4 evacuation centers and 4 families or 11 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends.