NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Combined Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 19 June 2021, 8.00 AM

B. Affected Population (TAB C)

A total of 32,809 families or 137,797 persons were affected in 534 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 73 families or 333 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in 4 evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC No. 14 on TS “DANTE" as of 17 June 2021, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation is being conducted

C. Casualties

A total of 10 dead, 1 missing, and 3 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII.

Of which, 3 dead persons were confirmed in Regions MIMAROPA and XII: