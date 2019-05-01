NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 12 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 30 April 2019, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 30 Apr 2019 — View Original
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES (TAB A)
- A total of eighteen (18) dead, 256 injured, and three (3) missing persons were reported in Regions Ill and NCR. Of which, 174 injured persons were validated by DOH.
B. AFFECTED POPULATION
• A total of 3,632 families / 17,410 persons were affected in 41 Barangays in Region Ill.
• Of which, a total of 986 families/ 3,771 persons are being served inside 6 ECs and 951 families/ 4,756 persons outside ECs.