NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 11 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 20 December, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

As of 20 December 2019, 12:00 PM, a total of 1,017 aftershocks were recorded, of which, 457 were plotted while 93 were felt.

II. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of 12 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing (previous report: 11 dead and 209 injured) were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.

Sources. OCDROs XI and XII Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.