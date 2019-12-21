21 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 11 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 20 December, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.62 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

  • As of 20 December 2019, 12:00 PM, a total of 1,017 aftershocks were recorded, of which, 457 were plotted while 93 were felt.

II. EFFECTS

A. Casualties

A total of 12 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing (previous report: 11 dead and 209 injured) were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.

Sources. OCDROs XI and XII Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.