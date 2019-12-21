NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 11 regarding Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in Matanao, Davao del Sur (Region XI) as of 20 December, 6:00 PM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 15 December 2019, 2:11 PM, an earthquake with magnitude 6.9 occurred in Matanao, Davao del Sur.
As of 20 December 2019, 12:00 PM, a total of 1,017 aftershocks were recorded, of which, 457 were plotted while 93 were felt.
II. EFFECTS
A. Casualties
A total of 12 dead, 210 injured, and 1 missing (previous report: 11 dead and 209 injured) were reported in Regions XI and XII due to the incident.
Sources. OCDROs XI and XII Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.