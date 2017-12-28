NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 AM (28 December 2017)
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 151,713 families / 717,043 persons are affected in 1,114 baranqays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA".
Of which, a total of 22,972 families / 112,553 persons are currently being served inside 204 evacuation centers (ECs) and 5,303 families / 26,192 persons outside the evacuation center.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on TV V1NTA, 28 December 2017, 2:00 AM
B. Casualties
- A total of 164 persons were reported dead (65 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 176 persons missing (170 for validation and 6 confirmed).
Ongoing validation and verification by NDRRMC MDM Cluster.