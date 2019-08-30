NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 30 August 2019, 6:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

30 August 2019

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

Moderate to strong winds from the Southwest will prevail over the Western Section of Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 to 3.7 meters).

Light to moderate winds from the Southwest to West will prevail over the rest of the country. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.5 meters).

I. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 25,364 families / 106,883 persons (from the previous figures of 20,613 families / 85,636 persons) were affected in 345 barangays (from the previous 296 barangays) in Regions |, Il, Ill, and CAR, of which, 108 families / 326 persons (from the previous figures of 726 families / 2,746 persons) are being served inside 8 Evacuation Centers (from the previous 7) and 67 families / 216 persons (from the previous 42 families / 138 persons) are served outside ECs, broken down as follows:

A total of 652 farmers and 94 fisherfolks were affected in Ilocos Norte and Batanes Province. NO NEW INFORMATION FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

Source: Department of Agriculture

B. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Region 1).

Note: Subject for validation /verification

NO NEW INFORMATION FROM PREVIOUS SITREP