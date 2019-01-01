NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 01 January 2019

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

01 January 2019

At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.