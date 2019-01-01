01 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 01 January 2019

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 January 2019
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

01 January 2019

  • At 4:00 AM, Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

  • Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

  • Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

  • Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains caused by Northeast Monsoon. No significant impact.

  • Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

