NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 11 re Mayon Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 8:00 AM (20 January 2018)

As of 6:00 PM, 19 January 2018, a total of 10,090 families or 40,244 persons were affected in 38 barangays in the municipalities/cities of Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo (Libog) and Legazpi City in the Province of Albay (Region V).