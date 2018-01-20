NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 11 re Mayon Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 8:00 AM (20 January 2018)
II. EFFECTS
A. Pre-Emptive Evacuation (TAB A)
a. A tota of 3,904 families were pre-emptivelt evacuated in Region V due to Mt. Mayon phreatic eruption.
Source: DILG SitRep No. 02 as of 15 January 2018, 5:00 PM
B. Affected Population
As of 6:00 PM, 19 January 2018, a total of 10,090 families or 40,244 persons were affected in 38 barangays in the municipalities/cities of Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo (Libog) and Legazpi City in the Province of Albay (Region V).
Of which 6,430 families/24,902 persons are currently being served inside the 25 designated evacuation centers (ECs). While 725/3,074 persons are served outside ECs.