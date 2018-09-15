NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 AM, 15 September 2018 - 12:00 NN, 15 September 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

15 September 2018, 11:00 AM

TYPHOON "OMPONG" CONTINUES TO WEAKEN AND IS NOW OFF THE COAST OF LAOAG CITY, ILOCOS NORTE

• Stormy weather is expected over the areas under TOWS # 2 and #3.

• The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the typhoon will bring gusty winds with occasional moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, ARMM, MIMAROPA and Bicol Region while scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Eastern and Central Visayas. Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.

• Possible Storm surge height in surge prone areas: up to 6 meters in !locos Norte; up to 2 meters in (locos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan. • Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas with TOWS and the seaboards of Luzon and of Visayas and northern and western seaboards of Mindanao.

• TOWS elsewhere are now lowered.

• Location of eyeicenter: At 10:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon "OMPONG" was located based on all available data at 30 km West of Laoag City, !locos Norte (18.2 °N, 120.3 °E )

• Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 170 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 260 kph

• Movement: Moving West at 25 kph