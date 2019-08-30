NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Cyclones "INENG" (BAILU) and "JENNY" (PODUL), 29 August 2019, 6:00 PM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

29 August 2019

Synopsis: Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the provinces of La Union, Pangasinan, and Benguet caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Partly to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorm. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

Moderate to strong winds from the Southwest to South will prevail over Luzon and Western Visayas. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 to 3.7 meters).

Moderate winds from the Southwest will prevail over Mindanao and the rest of Visayas. Coastal waters will be moderate (1.2 to 2.5 meters).

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 20,613 families / 85,636 persons were affected in 296 barangays in Regions I, Il, and Ill, of which, 123 families / 360 persons are being served inside 7 Evacuation Centers and 42 families / 138 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows:

A total of 652 farmers and 94 fisherfolks were affected in Ilocos Norte and Batanes Province.

Source: Department of Agriculture

NO NEW INFORMATION FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Casualties

A total of two (2) dead and two (2) injured persons were reported in Pasuquin and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Region I).

NO NEW INFORMATION FROM PREVIOUS SITREP