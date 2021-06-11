NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) enhanced by Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 11 June 2021, 8.00 AM

B. Affected Population (TAB C)

A total of 30,892 families or 129,015 persons were affected in 509 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 17 families or 53 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in 2 evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC No. 10 on TS “DANTE" as of 10 June 2021, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation is being conducted

C. Casualties

A total of 11 dead, 2 missing, and 3 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII.

Note: Ongoing validation and verification.

Sources: OCD Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII