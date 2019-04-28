NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 10 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 28 April 2019, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
An earthquake with a Magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Castillejos, Zambales. Further details below:
As of 3:00 AM, 28 April 2019, a total of 868 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 109 were plotted and 10 were felt, ranging from 1.4 to 4.5 Magnitude and Intensity of Ito Ill.
II. EFFECTS
A. CASUALTIES
- A total of eighteen (18) dead, 243 injured, and five (5) missing persons were reported in Regions III and NCR. Of which, 174 injured persons were validated by DOH.
Source: OCD Region III and OCD NCR
B. AFFECTED POPULATION
A total of 3,632 families / 17,410 persons were affected in 41 Baranqays in Region III.
Of which, a total of 986 families / 3,771 persons are being served inside 6 ECs and 951 families / 4,756 persons outside ECs.