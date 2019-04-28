28 Apr 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 10 re Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Castillejos, Zambales, 28 April 2019, 6:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • An earthquake with a Magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Castillejos, Zambales. Further details below:

  • As of 3:00 AM, 28 April 2019, a total of 868 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 109 were plotted and 10 were felt, ranging from 1.4 to 4.5 Magnitude and Intensity of Ito Ill.

II. EFFECTS

A. CASUALTIES

  1. A total of eighteen (18) dead, 243 injured, and five (5) missing persons were reported in Regions III and NCR. Of which, 174 injured persons were validated by DOH.

B. AFFECTED POPULATION

  • A total of 3,632 families / 17,410 persons were affected in 41 Baranqays in Region III.

  • Of which, a total of 986 families / 3,771 persons are being served inside 6 ECs and 951 families / 4,756 persons outside ECs.

