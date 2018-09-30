NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 10 re Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu (Region VII), 28 September 2018, 6:00 AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

20 September 2018

• At 6:00 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu.

• As of 4:30 PM, Search and Rescue Operation of the LGU Responders and Uniformed Personnel's are on site to continue the operation.

21 September 2018

• As of 6:30 PM, Search and Rescue operations has been temporarily suspended due to continues rain.

• President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visited the affected families and distributed financial assistance at Naga City Gymnasium.

22 September 2018

• At 10:30 AM, Search and Rescue operations was suspended by the local Incident Commander due to heavy rains. Residents were allowed an hour to get their belongings while SRR operations was suspended.

• At 11:20 AM, an Operational Briefing was held at the Incident Command Post (ICP) and was presided by Mr. Baltazar Tribunalo, the designated Incident Commander.

• At 3:00 PM, Carmen Coppers Engineers together with 53rd EBDE conducted risk assessment to ensure that the area is safe prior to resumption of operations at 3:16 PM, of the same day.

EFFECTS

AFFECTED POPULATION

• A total of 1,739 families / 7,500 persons were affected in 6 barangays in Naga City and San Fernando who are currently being served. Of which, a total of 1,669 families 7,223 persons were evacuated to eleven (11) evacuation centers: