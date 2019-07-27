NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 1 re Magnitude 5.9 in Itbayat, Batanes, 27 July 2019, 12:00 NN
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 27 Jul 2019 — View Original
I. Situation Overview
On 27 July 2019, an earthquake occurred in Itbayat (Batanes) with the following details:
II. Effects
Casualties
- There were reported eight (8) dead and sixty (60) injured persons in Itbayat, Batanes. All injured were brought to Itbayat District Hospital.
Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.