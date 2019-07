NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 1 re Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake in Carrascal (Surigao Del Sur), 13 July 2019, 2:00 PM

excerpt

II. Effects

A. Casualties

A total of 25 injured persons were reported in Lanuza, Carmen, Mardrid and Cantilan were treated at Madrid District Hospital, Madrid, Surigao del Sur because of the event.

Out of 25 injured victims at Madrid District Hospital 3 was referred to ASTMMC at Tandag City.

Source. OCDRO CARAGA

B. Damaged Infrastructures

Infrastructures and houses were reported damaged (for validation) in Surigao del Sur;

MDRRMO Carmen

• Catholic Church — ceiling collapsed

• Public Market — slightly damaged

• LGU building — slightly damaged

MDRRMO Cantilan

• Some houses — had cracks and slightly damaged

• Sunrise Inn with structural damaged

• Magosilom Casa Bridge approach with cracked but still passable

• Chanlac Restaurant collapsed

MDRRMOC Madrid

• Fire Station — collapsed

• Some Houses — slightly damaged

MDRRMO Carrascal

• 4 houses damaged

MDRRMO Lanuza

• Catholic Church — suffered major damages

• Brgy. Agsam Gym - cracked in the walls

• Brgy. Gamuton - on going building construction wall collapsed

Source: OCDRO CARAG4