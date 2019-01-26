26 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 09 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 6:00 AM, 25 January 2019

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE

25 January 2019

  • Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

III. EFFECTS

A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)

  • A total of 3,760 families / 116,574 persons were affected in 58 barangays, 17 cities/municipalities and 5 provinces in CARAGA.

  • Of which, 5 families / 37 persons are being served inside 1 EC.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No 5 re TD "AMANG" as of 24January 2019, 5 PM.

