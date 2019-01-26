NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 09 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 6:00 AM, 25 January 2019
II. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
25 January 2019
- Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.
III. EFFECTS
A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)
A total of 3,760 families / 116,574 persons were affected in 58 barangays, 17 cities/municipalities and 5 provinces in CARAGA.
Of which, 5 families / 37 persons are being served inside 1 EC.
Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No 5 re TD "AMANG" as of 24January 2019, 5 PM.