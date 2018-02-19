NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 09 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm "BASYANG" (I.N. SANBA) as of 8:00 AM (18 February 2018)
excerpt
II.EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 55,843 families / 237,626 persons were affected in 517 Barangays in 114 Municipalities/Cities in 17 Provinces of Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.
Currently, a total of 6,859 families or 32,467 persons were served inside and outside evacuation centers (ECs):
Inside 19 ECs: 844 families or 3,771 persons
Outside ECs: 6,236 families / 29,390 persons
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 17 February 2018, 6PM