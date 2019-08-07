NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 09 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of the Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD "HANNA", 07 August 2019, 8:00 AM

Synopsis

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm “HANNA” (I.N. LEKMA) was estimated based on all available data at 615 km East of Basco, Batanes (19.8°N, 127.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h.

Meanwhile, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 270 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.0°N, 117.8°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the whole country.

Active Tropical Cyclone Outside the PAR as of 07 August 2019, 3:00 AM

Tropical Storm “KROSA” (1910) ¥ Location: 2,130 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (19.4°N, 142.3°E)

Maximum sustained winds: 75 km/h near the center Y Gustiness: Up to 90 km/h ¥ Movement: North Northwest at 15 km/h

Forecast Weather Condition

MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zambales, and Bataan will experience Monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rainshowers.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by STS “HANNA”. Possible flashfloods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.

Metro Manila, Central Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate rains.

Eastern Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flashfloods or landslide during severe thunderstorms.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored (TAB A)

A total of 20 incidents (soil erosion, landslide, vehicular accident, washed-out bridge, flooding, maritime, and tornado) were reported in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

B. Affected Population

A total of 17,136 families / 68,887 persons were affected in Regions Ill and MIMAROPA. Of which, a total of 158 families / 586 persons are being served inside and outside six (6) evacuation centers.

Source: OCD II, DSWD Dromic Report as of 05 August 2019, 5:00 PM

NO SIGNIFICANT UPDATE