31 Jul 2019

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 09 re Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 31 July 2019, 8:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.29 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Two (2) moderate-sized earthquakes with Magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 occurred on 27 July 2019, 4:16 AM and 7:37 AM respectively, with epicenters located northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at shallow focal depths. These were felt at varying intensities in the province of Batanes. Parameters of these events are summarized below:

  • As of 31 July 2019, 7:00 AM, a total of 299 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 47 were plotted and 21 were felt, ranging from 2.2 to 5.9 Magnitude and Intensity of Ill to VII.

lI. EFFECTS

A. CASUALTIES

  • A total of nine (9) dead and sixty-four (64) injured persons were reported in Itbayat, Batanes. e Previously reported missing person was retrieved on 29 July 2019, about 2:20 PM.

Source: OCDRO II and DOH

Note: Subject for validation/verification

No Significant Update B

AFFECTED POPULATION

  • A total of 911 families / 2,963 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in five (5) barangays in Itbayat. Of which, a total of 805 families / 2,616 persons are currently staying at the Public Market/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Earthquake Incident in Itba yat, Batanes as of 29 July 2019, 7:00 PM

