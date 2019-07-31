31 Jul 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 09 re Dengue Outbreak, 31 July 2019, 8:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
I. Situation Overview:

  • Dengue is the fastest spreading vector-borne disease in the world endemic in 100 countries. It is transmitted by day biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes and is a viral disease with no known vaccine or specific antibiotics.
    Effective surveillance can also help in reducing cases and deaths if areas with clustering of cases were identified early.

  • The Philippine Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (PIDSR) data for Western Visayas reported that the number of Dengue cases exceeded the epidemic threshold in the period of 1 January - 15 June 2019.

ll. Effects:

A. CASUALTIES

  • A total of 314 dead and 68,876 dengue cases were reported in OCD Regions MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, VI, VII, VIII, and XII from 1 January to 314 July 2019.

