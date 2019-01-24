NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 08 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "AMANG" (former LPA East of Mindanao) as of 6:00 AM, 24 January 2019
(excerpt)
ll. CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE
24 January 2019
- Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.
lll. EFFECTS
A. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB A)
A total of 2,983 families / 13,160 persons were affected in 55 barangays, 16 cities/municipalities and 5 provinces in CARAGA.
Of which, 5 families / 37 persons are being served inside 1 EC.
Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No 4 re TD “AMANG” as of 23 January 2019, 4PM.