NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression (TD) "Domeng" for the period of 5:00 PM 11 June 2018 - 8:00 AM, 12 June 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW
11 June 2018
At 11:00 AM Monsoon rains will be experienced over Luzon and Western Visayas particularly over the regions of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Ilocos. This weather disturbance will bring moderate to heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms over these regions. Residents living in lowlying areas and near mountainous slopes of the aforementioned areas are alerted against possible flash floods and landslides. Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon and western Visayas.