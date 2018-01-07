07 Jan 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "Agaton" as of 8:00 AM (06 January 2018)

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Jan 2018
EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 13,303 families / 58,291 persons were affected in 249 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, X, and CARAGA due to TD "AGATON",

  2. Of which, 2,579 families / 11,109 persons are currently being served inside 45 evacuation centers and 716 families / 2,907 persons outside the evacuation center.

