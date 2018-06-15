15 Jun 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression (TD) "Domeng" for the period of 8:01AM - 8:00PM, 14 June 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

14 June 2018

At 11:00 AM, Southwest Monsoon (HABAGAT) will continue to bring monsoon rains over Metro Manila, !locos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Batangas.

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was estimated, based on all available data, at 385 km West Northwest of Basco, Batanes (21.9 °N, 118.6 °E), While it has no direct effect on any part of the country as of the moment, it is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) today. Furthermore, this weather disturbance may develop into a Tropical Depression in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another LPA estimated at 690 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (6.5 °N, 132.3 °E) will bring cloudy skies with light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Region. However, this weather system is less likely to become a Tropical Depression in the next 24 hours.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored (TAB A)

  1. Twelve (12) incidents (collapsed riprap, flashflood, overflowed spillway, air mishap, uprooted trees, drowning and collapsed structure) were monitored in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA. NCR and CAR. Three (3) dead and one (1) injured were reported during these incidents. B.

