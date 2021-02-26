NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Severe Tropical Storm "AURING", 26 February 2021, 8:00 AM

(Excerpt)

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 64,056 families or 232,899 persons were affected in 543 barangays in Regions V, VIll, X, Xl and CARAGA. Of which, 1,045 families or 3,986 persons are currently taking temporary shelter inside 20 evacuation centers and 246 families or 1,220 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends.