NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 08 re Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 30 July 2019, 8:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Two (2) moderate-sized earthquakes with Magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 occurred on 2/7 July 2019, 4:16 AM and 7:37 AM respectively, with epicenters located northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at shallow focal depths. These were felt at varying intensities in the province of Batanes. Parameters of these events are summarized below:

As of 30 July 2019, 5:00 PM, a total of 235 aftershocks were recorded. Of which, 46 were plotted and 17 were felt, ranging from 2.2 to 5.9 Magnitude and Intensity of III to VII.

ll. EFFECTS

A. CASUALTIES

A total of nine (9) dead and sixty-four (64) injured persons were reported in Itbayat, Batanes.

Previously reported missing person was retrieved on 29 July 2019, about 2:20 PM.

Source: OCDRO I and DOH

Note: Subject for validation/verification

B. AFFECTED POPULATION

A total of 911 families / 2,963 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in five (5) barangays in Itbayat. Of which, a total of 805 families / 2,616 persons are currently staying at the Public Market/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Earthquake Incident in itbayat, Batanes as of 29 July 2019, 7:00 PM